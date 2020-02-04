Notts police dogs visit former trainer for 90th birthday

A former police dog trainer got an early birthday treat yesterday, when Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Section paid him a special visit.

Gordon Galley, who celebrates his 90th birthday today (February 4), spent 30 years with the police in Durham, mostly within the dog section.

Gordon Galley

After moving to Nottinghamshire to be closer with his family, Gordon still pays a keen interest in the dog section.

Gordon was married for over 50 years and has two children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Having heard about the celebrations from staff at the care home in Arnold where he lives, police dogs Ned, Ross, Jack and Bart surprised Gordon, who was very happy to meet older and newer members of Nottinghamshire’s growing dog section.

“It was absolutely fantastic seeing the police dogs, what a wonderful birthday surprise,” he said.

“The police dogs were a huge part of my life and career and so to get a chance to see those currently doing great work, and also the future police dogs, means a lot.”

Staff at the care home where Gordon now resides love hearing the stories he has of working with the police dogs, and say he often tells them about the fond memories of his time with the dog section, particularly being partnered with his very own police dog, Guy

“I had my own dog called Guy for seven years who worked and lived alongside me as a fellow officer.

“I had Guy from a pup and I loved him like a son. I was very lucky to be paid and to work and live with this very talented and also loving family-oriented dog.

“I have far too many memories of me and Guy chasing bad guys but I can assure you we always got our man”.

PC Tony Chambers, who visited with the dogs, said: “Gordon’s face when we brought the dogs in said it all.

“It was great to see him so happy and we were delighted to be able to make this visit happen.

“From all of us here in the dog section, we’d like to wish Gordon a very happy 90th birthday."