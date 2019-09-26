Notts pub chain offers helping hand to troubled Thomas Cook employees

A generous Nottinghamshire pub chain is showing its support for troubled workers of Thomas Cook after the 178-year-old travel firm collapsed this week.

The Dog House chain wants to offer a helping hand to former employees at the travel firm who lost their jobs when the company went into administration on Monday.

Staff at The Dog House chain.

Hundreds of thousands of British travellers had been left in limbo after the firm collapsed, not knowing if or when they would be travelling back to Britain.

And more than 20,000 people also lost their jobs as part of the firm’s demise, including staff in the Eastwood, Sutton and Mansfield branches.

And to show their support for the workers, staff at The Dog House chain, which has branches in Kirkby, Kimberley and Hucknall, are offering free food and drinks to the former Thomas Cook staff.

David Fewster, a director at The Dog House, said: “As a business we wanted to offer a small gesture and do our bit for the staff affected by the collapse of the world’s oldest hospitality group.

Thomas Cook branch, on West Gate, Mansfield, is now closed.

“Many of the staff live in and around the sites of our pubs in Kimberley, Hucknall and Kirkby and being in the hospitality trade ourselves it hits home, and who hasn’t been on a Thomas Cook holiday in their life and been looked after by the amazing staff?

“We pride ourselves on being at the heart of any community where we have a pub, sponsoring local sports teams, holding charity coffee mornings and supporting good causes.

“Our gesture is simple, we are offering a place for colleagues to catch up and have a natter over a meal or drink.

“In Kimberley we are offering a free lunchtime meal and soft drink or coffee and at the Hucknall and Kirkby sites we are offering a free alcoholic drink and snacks, because we don’t sell food at those locations.

“All Thomas Cook staff need to do is present their last month’s payslip.”

Holidaymakers who had booked a package holiday to travel with Thomas Cook are covered by the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence scheme.

The Civil Aviation Authority, which has organised to bring back the 150,000 stranded passengers in what is described as “the largest peacetime repatriation” of British citizens, has set up support for claiming back lost funds.

If you have been affected by the Thomas Cook collapse, visit the website thomascook.caa.co.uk