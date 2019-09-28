Notts residents support the fight against cancer by hosting Macmillan Coffee Mornings

People from all over North Nottinghamshire hosted coffee mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Louise Stokesley, from Duffy Optometrists on Church Side, Mansfield, hosted an event, she said: "I was diagnosed with cancer myself in 2015, so this is my way of paying back for the support I received. Macmillan is fantastic and as a group they are amazing. They help a lot of people and for what they do they are invaluable." Here are pictures of some of the events, do you recognise anyone?

Staff from Specsavers on West Gate, Mansfield.

Staff from Duffy Optometrists on Church Side, Mansfield.

Nando's Mansfield hosted a Macmillan coffee morning, pictured are Adam Moore, Mellissa Swales, Katie Wilson, Paul Cox serving Joad Pires.

Macmillan coffee morning held at Worsop town hall. Shiela Whalley, Simon W, Jan Towler, Mike Johnson, Rita Swaney, Vicky Kennedy.

