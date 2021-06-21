Notts Wildlife Trust to partner with Vp Plc to support county's meadows and beavers

With their unique activities investing in wildflower meadow management and the introduction of beavers into Nottinghamshire, the Wildlife Trust stood out as a clear choice for the Vp Group to partner up with.

The support from Vp plc in 2021 will enable Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to deliver its meadow management programmes across its nature reserve estate, which are both important habitats for a plethora of flowers and insects and important green spaces for local communities to enjoy.

A key part of this is that management will be undertaken by the trust several breeds of grazing sheep (Herwicks and Hebridean) and cattle (Long-horns and Lincoln Reds) to provide a valuable ecosystem service where their grazing naturally controls scrub minimising the need for human intervention.

Yellow rattle in a hay meadow. Picture credit Lee Schofield.

This targeted grazing provides improved habitats for both breeding and visiting birds along with benefits for a range of other key flora and fauna.

Vp plc were also keen to show their support to the trust’s recent campaign to raise £250k to enable the introduction of beavers back into Nottinghamshire after a 400-year absence at the trusts largest reserve in the county, Retford-based Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

Beavers are nature's finest “wetland engineers” as they dig, chew through trees, and create deep pools they help to create diverse habitats that benefit other wildlife and will support deliver the trust Wilder vision for the reserve.

Fred Pilkington, environmental programme manager at Vp plc said: “Vp are impressed by the innovative projects that the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust were undertaking to improve valuable habitats and local biodiversity. This integrated approach made the trust an attractive option for the Vp Group to support.

A picture of a beaver taken by Nick Upton.

“We are proud to support these activities as part of a Group-wide sustainability commitment strategy to minimise our carbon emissions and environmental impact. The group recognises the crucial value that functioning ecoservices systems have in the natural provision of a myriad of services such as climate regulation, flood mitigation, carbon sequestration and pollination services. “

NWT’s business partnerships officer Emily Patrick added, “It’s fantastic to build new ambitious partnerships like this one, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with VP plc, their partnership will support us to deliver healthy wildflower meadows across the county and introduce Beavers at Idle valley Nature Reserve, both activities will encourage healthy habitats across for both wildlife and people to thrive together.”

For further information about business partnerships, go online to nottinghamshirewildlife.org/support-us/business-partnerships or contact Emily Patrick on 07933 681 798 or email [email protected]

