Nuthall doctor using her art skills to raise funds for lifeline Rainbows children's hospice

Ebun and her fundraising artwork

Living in Nuthall at the age of 17, Ebun Oluwole gave up her own time to volunteer on the well-respected hospice’s merchandise stall on Loughborough Market.

Seeing the important work the charity did inspired Ebun to go on to fundraise by creating an eyecatching piece of art.

Now, for a donation to the hospice, you can own your own copy of the watercolour.

Ebun, who is now a doctor in dermatology and works for the NHS in London, said she has always been artistic and wanted to use her skills to help.

“Rainbows is a charity I have always admired,” she said.

“I am really inspired by the work that is done to support unwell children and their families and trying to create joy.

“I took up art more seriously in my teens and, after medical school, I decided that I could sell one of my prints to help Rainbows. I have been inspired by artist Anna Mason to create this piece.”

People can donate any amount to Rainbows for a copy of the A5 artwork – a pink cosmos flower in watercolours.

Ebun added: “Just being more involved in the charity and helping others is something I want to do more. Any little bit I can do to help is my pleasure.”

Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows community fundraiser, added: “This is a lovely and creative way to raise funds for our charity and we thank Ebun for supporting us.

"We hope people will consider donating to Rainbows through Ebun’s Go Fund Me page, knowing that they are helping us to provide an invaluable service to those children and young people who need us the most.”

To receive Ebun’s art for a donation of any amount, visit gofund.me/08df6d82.

As the East Midlands’ only hospice for children and young people, Rainbows provides vital care and support to families impacted by life-limiting conditions.