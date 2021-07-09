Outdoor cinema coming to Eastwood and Brinsley next month

One of the events will be held in Jubilee Park.

There will be films on show for both young and old, from classics to newer releases, at venues in Brinsley, Eastwood and Awsworth during August.

The Joker will be showing at Brinsley Recreation Ground, Church Lane, on Wednesday, August 4.

Dirty Dancing will be played in Jubilee Park, Church Street, Eastwood, on Friday, August 6.

Now You See Me will be on show at Lanes Recreation Ground, Awsworth, on Sunday, August 8.

Gates open at 6pm and the film will begin at 7.30pm.

Matinees showing different films for kids will also be held on the same days – including Sonic the Hedgehog, Aladdin and Dolittle. These will start at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £40 per space, which is a car full of up to six people.