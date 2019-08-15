‘Outstanding’ Kimberley School students celebrate A-level success

The wait was finally over for students in Eastwood and Kimberley as they received their A-level results.

Kimberley School celebrated an outstanding set of results yesterday, with the Newdigate Street sixth form achieving a 100 per cent pass rate.

Hall Park Academy, Laura Fisher, Charlotte Dyer, Jasmine Fahy and Katie Wainwright.

More than half of all the grades achieved by the students were between A* and B, and 80 per cent were A* to C grades. The average grade achieved was a B.

Andrew George, headteacher, said: “The sixth-form leadership team will now work with students to finalise their university places or other plans for the future.

“We are so proud of everyone’s achievements.”

Among the individual successes were Sian Langham, who gained three A* grades and has secured a place at Oxford University to study engineering, and Claire Collins who achieved three A grades and an A* to gain a place at Cambridge University to study English.

Hall Park Academy, Dylan George and Liam Beardsall

Thomas Hall earned three A* grades to secure a place at Manchester University to study physics with astrophysics.

Amy Keady, with an A*, A and B grades, has a place at Sheffield University to study mathematics, while Emma Williams gained two A* grades and a distinction* and is off to study psychology at Lincoln University.

Also studying psychology is Skye Fraser with an A*, A and a distinction*, while Georgia Woolley is going to study sociology at Leeds University with an A* and two A s.

Ezra Breeton is heading to the University of London to read history and politics with two A grades and a B.

Hall Park Academy, Kiera Saxton and Carrie Horspool

Mr George said many other students had done very well and would shortly be departing to start degree courses at universities across the country in a variety of subjects.

Other high-achieving students, meanwhile, are taking the apprenticeship route with, for instance, a laboratory science degree apprenticeship with Lubrizol for Kian Miloro-Deakin, who gained three A* grades.

Mr George said: “Our sixth form enjoys a strong reputation for high academic achievement, strong pastoral support and personal development.

“This summer work has started on our multi-million pound sixth form building which will open in the summer of 2020 so with these new superb facilities our community has access to the best all round sixth form provision in the area.”

It was also a morning of celebration at Hall Park Academy Post-16 Centre yesterday, Thursday, August 17, with a number of students achieving some excellent A-level grades, including several at the highest grade of A* and A.

A school spokesman said: “Congratulations to all of our students for their achievements.

“Best wishes from all our staff as you go on to your next stage of education, employment or training.”