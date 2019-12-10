Over 80 jobs up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

More than 80 jobs are up for grabs as East Midlands Airport launch their recruitment drive.

The jobs available are permanent security and car parking roles, and no experience is necessary.

East Midlands Airport

The first round of interviews are taking place on December 12, and successful candidates will receive training in January, and be employed all year round.

EMA employs over 650 people in a wide-range of jobs, from back office administrative functions to frontline operational roles.

Almost five million passengers fly through EMA each year and, with it being home to the UK’s largest dedicated air cargo operation, the airport is open 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year.

Security and car park colleagues work on shifts around the clock every day of the year and play a vital role in ensuring people and goods get to and from their destinations smoothly.

Applicants need not have any previous experience of working in security or car parking roles but do need to demonstrate excellent customer service skills.

A full level one aviation security qualification will be provided.

Felicia Farrimond, senior recruitment and vetting co-ordinator (security), said: “As an international gateway and one of the region’s most high-profile businesses, East Midlands Airport is a fascinating place to work.

“As the face of the airport, security and car park teams play a key role in ensuring all customers’ experience of using the airport is a positive one. With so much growth happening across the airport site and nearby, this is an exciting time to be working at EMA.”

To apply, see: https://careers.magairports.com/job/East-Midlands-Airport-Airport-Security-&-Car-Parks-Officer-East-Midlands-Airport/570662001/