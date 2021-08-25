Patients warned after rise in 'aggression' towards staff at Eastwood surgery

Eastwood Primary Care Centre in Church Street. Image: Google Maps.

Eastwood Primary Care Centre says it has faced an increasing amount of ‘aggressive’ and ‘abusive’ language during the pandemic and sent out a text message to all patients this month reminding them to remain polite.

The message read: “These are challenging times for all of us. The NHS is currently experiencing unprecedented demand on services and that includes your surgery.

“While we know that many of you are frustrated with delays in being able to speak to (or see) a GP or nurse, we are working as hard as we can to help you as quickly as possible.

“At the same time, we are having to cope with significant staff absences owing to the pandemic.

“While the vast majority of patients remain polite and understanding, unfortunately we are seeing an increase in the use of aggressive and abusive language from a very small, but not insignificant, minority.”

Upsetting incidents reported by staff at the surgery include patients raising their voice, using bad language and making threats.

A spokesperson for Eastwood Primary Care Centre added: “Our community in Eastwood have been a massive source of support for our staff through these tough times, and it’s a real shame that daily instances of aggression, rudeness, swearing and bluntly hanging up or walking away is getting everyone down.

“We would like to remind our patients that we are working very hard to meet the needs of all our patients and any form of aggression, abuse or use of bad language towards our team will not be tolerated.

“If patients are unhappy or have any concerns we would request that these are raised in the appropriate manner.”

Nearby hospital King’s Mill also reported an increase in harassment of staff during the pandemic and launched an anti-aggression campaign to remind patients it is not acceptable.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We will not tolerate any abuse, bullying and harassment towards colleagues. There is no excuse for this behaviour in any of our hospitals.

“The huge majority of people are behaving well, but sadly a minority are letting themselves and others down.

“In years to come, when those people are asked ‘what did you do during the pandemic?’ I hope they reflect and say ‘you know what, I got it wrong – I spent my time taking photographs of nurses, putting hurtful comments up on Facebook and I verbally abused midwives who asked me to put a face mask on’.

“We will keep you safe, but if you behave like this, you are not welcome in our hospitals and you will be escorted from our hospitals by our security team.