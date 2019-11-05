Person dies after being found on railway tracks

Police have confirmed that a person has died after being found on railway tracks this morning.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to Grantham Station at 7.37am following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

East Coast Mainline trains halted due to 'incident'

In a statement BTP added: "Paramedics also attended however a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Train services on Hull Trains services between Hull and Kings Cross, East Midlands Trains services between Skegness and Nottingham and Mansfield and Norwich, and LNER services between Lincoln and Kings Cross were all suspended earlier this morning due to the incident.

All lines have now reopened though there may still be some delays and cancellations.

