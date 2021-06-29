Petition launched in bid to save green spaces in Ashfield

Coun David Martin

Coun David Martin said: “As a local lad I’m proud to represent the Selston Parish on Nottinghamshire County Council.

"I’ve lived and worked across the Parish all my life. I live in Underwood with my wife and two children.

“We’re lucky to live in one of the most rural, beautiful parts of the Ashfield District. I love getting out into the hills, walking the dog on Selston Country Park or enjoying the Cromford Canal.

“One of the issues that residents get in touch with me the most is about their fears about over development.

"With good cause. Places like Jacksdale, New Selston, Underwood and Westwood benefit from many, many acres of green belt land.

"Ever since 1947, when the Town and Country Planning Act was introduced, our green spaces have been largely protected.

“For nearly 75 years residents have had the right to be consulted and had to opportunity to object. For nearly 75 years, developers of housing estates over a certain size have had to make a significant contribution to the local infrastructure.

"For close to three quarters of a century councillors have been central to deciding planning applications.

“Things are now set to change. The recent Queen's Speech in Parliament announced a Conservative Planning Bill that would make the biggest changes to the Planning System since 1947.

“This new planning bill, which would substantially repeal safeguards in the 1947 Town and Country Planning Act would remove the ability of local people to object to planning applications in Parishes like Selston.

"It would remove hurdles for developers and make it easier to build on our green and open spaces. It would get rid of targets for affordable housing any environmental impact responsibilities from developers despite the climate change emergency.

“Put simply, this is the biggest threat to our rural areas we have seen for generations.