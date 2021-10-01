If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This beautiful close-up of a bumblebee flying into a passionflower to collect some delicious pollen was snapped by Janet Aldred.
Photo: Janet Aldred
2. Fabulous view
Dave Long snapped this fabulous view of the great northern moorings at Langley Mill.
Photo: Dave Long
3. Picture perfect
This picture perfect close-up of a robin wandering around Nottingham’s Arboretum Park was snapped by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. It's huge!
This superb close-up of a spider underwater was captured by Andy Eyre while out and about.
Photo: Andy Eyre