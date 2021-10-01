Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this dramatic shot of a swan protecting its family.

Photos:

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

This beautiful close-up of a bumblebee flying into a passionflower to collect some delicious pollen was snapped by Janet Aldred.

Photo: Janet Aldred

2. Fabulous view

Dave Long snapped this fabulous view of the great northern moorings at Langley Mill.

Photo: Dave Long

3. Picture perfect

This picture perfect close-up of a robin wandering around Nottingham’s Arboretum Park was snapped by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

4. It's huge!

This superb close-up of a spider underwater was captured by Andy Eyre while out and about.

Photo: Andy Eyre

