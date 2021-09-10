This magnificent shot of a kestrel in mid-flight was captured by local wildlife photographer Paul Cheetham of Watnall.

Photos: Beautiful shots captured by talented readers in Eastwood and Kimberley area

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Snack time

This close-up of a robin about to lunch on a meadow brown butterfly it had just caught was snapped by Andy Gregory.

Photo: Andy Gregory

2. Busy bee

Michael Parrott snapped this superb shot in his garden of a bee almost inside the flower collecting pollen.

Photo: Michael Parrott

3. Beautiful shot

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this beautiful shot of a swan looking so elegant at Langley Mill Lock.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. Fabulous shot

This long-horned cow was keeping a close eye on regular snapper David Hodgkinson while he captured this fabulous shot in Newthorpe.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

