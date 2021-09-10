Photos: Beautiful shots captured by talented readers in Eastwood and Kimberley area

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Snack time
This close-up of a robin about to lunch on a meadow brown butterfly it had just caught was snapped by Andy Gregory.
Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Busy bee
Michael Parrott snapped this superb shot in his garden of a bee almost inside the flower collecting pollen.
Photo: Michael Parrott
3. Beautiful shot
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this beautiful shot of a swan looking so elegant at Langley Mill Lock.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Fabulous shot
This long-horned cow was keeping a close eye on regular snapper David Hodgkinson while he captured this fabulous shot in Newthorpe.
Photo: David Hodgkinson