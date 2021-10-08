Photos: Birds and beautiful views are captured by talented readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking sunrise
This stunning sunrise over the Erewash Canal was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Beautiful view
Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful view during a visit to the Attenborough Nature Reserve.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Splash landing
David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a swan making a splash landing at Eastwood Lock.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Decisions, decisions
This trio of ducks are deciding whether to take a dip in Langley Mill Canal or sit in the sun. An endearing shot captured by Debby Rutherford.
Photo: Debby Rutherford