Phil Wardle snapped this magnificent close-up of a goldcrest perched on a branch in the Moorgreen area.

Photos: Birds and beautiful views are captured by talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking sunrise

This stunning sunrise over the Erewash Canal was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales

2. Beautiful view

Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful view during a visit to the Attenborough Nature Reserve.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales

3. Splash landing

David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a swan making a splash landing at Eastwood Lock.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

4. Decisions, decisions

This trio of ducks are deciding whether to take a dip in Langley Mill Canal or sit in the sun. An endearing shot captured by Debby Rutherford.

Photo: Debby Rutherford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3