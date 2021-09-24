Photos: Perfect shots captured by readers as autumn begins

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a kestrel perched on a wire along the River Erewash was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Picture perfect
Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful shot of a butterfly resting on a flower in her garden.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Idyllic view
Michelle Knottley snapped this picturesque shot of a pretty walk between a row of trees off Smithurst Drive.
Photo: Michelle Knottley
4. Beautiful close-up
This gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a chrysanthemum was captured by Irene Taylor.
Photo: Irene Taylor