David Hodgkinson captured this cheeky shot of Belle peeping through a tree after chasing a squirrel.

Photos: Perfect shots captured by readers as autumn begins

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a kestrel perched on a wire along the River Erewash was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

2. Picture perfect

Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful shot of a butterfly resting on a flower in her garden.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Idyllic view

Michelle Knottley snapped this picturesque shot of a pretty walk between a row of trees off Smithurst Drive.

Photo: Michelle Knottley

4. Beautiful close-up

This gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a chrysanthemum was captured by Irene Taylor.

Photo: Irene Taylor

