Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by readers in Eastwood area

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incy wincy spider
Sarah Wade snapped this magnificent close-up of a spider weaving its web and waiting for its prey in Brinsley.
Photo: Sarah Wade
2. Stunning shot
This beautiful snap of a swan gliding across the River Erewash as the sun rises was taken by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Gorgeous close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this gorgeous close-up of a lily in full bloom, complete with rain droplets in a garden in Eastwood.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Fabulous shot
Another superb shot snapped by Janet Hughes. This one is of a squirrel carrying a peanut shell around Arboretum Park.
Photo: Janet Hughes