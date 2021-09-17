Janet Hughes captured the beauty of the Erewash Canal perfectly with this shot.

Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by readers in Eastwood area

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 17th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Incy wincy spider

Sarah Wade snapped this magnificent close-up of a spider weaving its web and waiting for its prey in Brinsley.

Photo: Sarah Wade

2. Stunning shot

This beautiful snap of a swan gliding across the River Erewash as the sun rises was taken by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Gorgeous close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this gorgeous close-up of a lily in full bloom, complete with rain droplets in a garden in Eastwood.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Fabulous shot

Another superb shot snapped by Janet Hughes. This one is of a squirrel carrying a peanut shell around Arboretum Park.

Photo: Janet Hughes

