Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan was up with the lark to capture this stunning shot of the sun rising.

Photos: Picture perfect moments in time taken by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Busy bee

Dave Anderson captured this superb shot of a busy bee looking weighed down by pollen.

Photo: Dave Anderson

Buy photo

2. Superb close-up

This magnificent close-up of a ladybird munching on a leaf was taken by Janet Hughes in her garden in Kimberley.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Buy photo

3. Magnificent shot

Wildlife photographer Paul Cheetham from Watnall snapped this incredible shot of a barn owl near Moorgreen.

Photo: Paul Cheetham

Buy photo

4. Beautiful flowers

Ivan Dunstan snapped another fantastic shot. This one is of gorgeous wild balsam along the Erewash Canal.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3