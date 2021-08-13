Photos: Picture perfect moments in time taken by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Busy bee
Dave Anderson captured this superb shot of a busy bee looking weighed down by pollen.
Photo: Dave Anderson
2. Superb close-up
This magnificent close-up of a ladybird munching on a leaf was taken by Janet Hughes in her garden in Kimberley.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Magnificent shot
Wildlife photographer Paul Cheetham from Watnall snapped this incredible shot of a barn owl near Moorgreen.
Photo: Paul Cheetham
4. Beautiful flowers
Ivan Dunstan snapped another fantastic shot. This one is of gorgeous wild balsam along the Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan