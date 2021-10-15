Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this magnificent close-up of a web with such intricate detail. Not sure where the spider is waiting for its prey.

Photos: Readers capture nature at its best with these pictures

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Enjoying the sun

This swan is enjoying the sunshine at Eastwood Lock. A superb shot taken by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Magnificent shot

Andrew Fuller captured this impressive close-up of a hoverfly collecting nectar in his back garden.

Photo: Andrew Fuller

3. Endearing shot

Janet Hughes snapped this endearing shot of a young swan preening itself at Arboretum Park.

Photo: Janet Hughes

4. Picturesque view

Ivan Dunstan snapped another fabulous shot. This one is an autumn view of Greasley Church.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

