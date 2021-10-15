Photos: Readers capture nature at its best with these pictures

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Enjoying the sun
This swan is enjoying the sunshine at Eastwood Lock. A superb shot taken by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Magnificent shot
Andrew Fuller captured this impressive close-up of a hoverfly collecting nectar in his back garden.
Photo: Andrew Fuller
3. Endearing shot
Janet Hughes snapped this endearing shot of a young swan preening itself at Arboretum Park.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Picturesque view
Ivan Dunstan snapped another fabulous shot. This one is an autumn view of Greasley Church.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan