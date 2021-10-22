Photos: Striking close-ups captured by these talented readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful shot
Tom Lloyd snapped this superb close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.
Photo: Tom Lloyd
2. Picture of elegance
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this beautiful shot of an elegant swan gliding across the Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Spooky shot
Andy Eyre snapped this seasonal spooky shot of a full moon while out and about in Brinsley.
Photo: Andy Eyre
4. Endearing snap
Another great shot captured by regular snapper David Hodgkinson. This one is of two swans performing the trumpet call at Eastwood Lock.
Photo: David Hodgkinson