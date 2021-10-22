This magnificent close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a pretty flower, was taken by Janet Hughes.

Photos: Striking close-ups captured by these talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Beautiful shot

Tom Lloyd snapped this superb close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.

Photo: Tom Lloyd

2. Picture of elegance

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this beautiful shot of an elegant swan gliding across the Erewash Canal.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Spooky shot

Andy Eyre snapped this seasonal spooky shot of a full moon while out and about in Brinsley.

Photo: Andy Eyre

4. Endearing snap

Another great shot captured by regular snapper David Hodgkinson. This one is of two swans performing the trumpet call at Eastwood Lock.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

