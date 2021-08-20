David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a robin munching on an insect.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature perfectly

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Beautiful view

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this picturesque view of a misty Erewash Canal.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

2. Incredible close-up

Matt Bain snapped this incredible close-up of a red admiral butterfly in Newthorpe.

Photo: Matt Bain

3. Stunning sunset

Janet Hughes snapped this eye-catching sunset with golden-lined clouds over Nottingham.

Photo: Janet Hughes

4. Picture perfect

Jon White took this gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a flower.

Photo: Jon White

