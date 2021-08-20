Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature perfectly

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful view
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this picturesque view of a misty Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Incredible close-up
Matt Bain snapped this incredible close-up of a red admiral butterfly in Newthorpe.
Photo: Matt Bain
3. Stunning sunset
Janet Hughes snapped this eye-catching sunset with golden-lined clouds over Nottingham.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Picture perfect
Jon White took this gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a flower.
Photo: Jon White