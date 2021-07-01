Plans to consume Kimberley, Nuthall and Watnall into city would 'destroy more than 100 years of history'

The boundary change, which is being consulted on, would see the trio merged with the current Nottingham North area, which includes the likes of Bulwell.

It would move Kimberley Nuthall and Watnall from Broxtowe to a new Nottingham North and Kimberley constituency.

It is also suggested to move Eastwood from Ashfield to Broxtowe in the shake-up.

Coun Philip Owen pictured in Kimberley

It would impact hundreds of households, dictating where they say they live and the area they will vote in at general and local elections.

And Coun Philip Owen, who represents Nuthall and Kimberley on Notts County Council, is against the proposal and fears it would destroy “thriving individual communities”.

He said: “Nuthall, Kimberley and Watnall have nothing in common with the City of Nottingham. Indeed many residents tell me that they have moved to get away from the city.

"These proposals would destroy what has been in place for more than 100 years, thriving individual communities, which, while having grown and developed, have managed to retain that village and community way of life.

“Nuthall, Watnall and Kimberley are historical communities based on well established parish councils. An MP covering these areas is unlikely to have any great interest in these communities since the overwhelming components of the constituency will be formed from Nottingham City.

“If parts of Broxtowe were to be included in any city-based constituency there are other more logical places, such as Beeston, which has a large student population that looks obviously to Nottingham University and the city for its requirements.

"This is in sharp contrast to Nuthall, Kimberley and Watnall, which look away from the city for their facilities. Children attend local primary schools in Nuthall, Watnall and Kimberley, the vast majority of secondary pupils attend the Kimberley Academy.

"Residents look to the Kimberley shopping centre for most of their everyday needs and for other items they will go to the Giltbrook Retail Park.”