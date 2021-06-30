Plans to merge parts of Nottinghamshire would 'destroy more than 100 years of history'

If these proposals are approved Nottingham North would expand to absorb Kimberley Watnall and Nuthall from Broxtowe and would give the constituency a new name, Nottingham North and Kimberley.

Coun Philip Owen is against the proposal and fears the merge would cause the towns to lose their “thriving individual communities”.

Coun Philip Owen said: “Nuthall, Kimberley and Watnall have nothing in common with the City of Nottingham. Indeed many residents tell me that they have moved into Nuthall, Kimberley or Watnall to get away from any influence or association with the City.

The proposed new boundary for the Nottingham North and Kimberley Constituency

"These proposals would destroy what has been in place for more than 100 years, thriving individual communities, which, while having grown and developed, have managed to retain that village and community way of life.

“Nuthall, Watnall and Kimberley are historical communities based on well established parish councils. An MP covering these areas is unlikely to have any great interest in these communities since the overwhelming components of the constituency will be formed from Nottingham City which as a unitary authority operates in a different way.

“If parts of Broxtowe were to be included in any City based constituency there are other more logical places, such as Beeston which has a large student population that looks obviously to Nottingham University and the City for its requirements.

"This is in sharp contrast to Nuthall, Kimberley and Watnall who look away from the City for their facilities. Children attend local primary schools in Nuthall, Watnall and Kimberley, the vast majority of secondary pupils attend the Kimberley Academy.

"Leisure activities are provided by the Kimberley Leisure Centre and the community hubs/parish halls provide appropriate venues for many other activities that occur within the two communities.