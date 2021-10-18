They approved for feasibility work worth £16,000 to be brought forward into a 2021/22 budget.

The £1.5m project to replace Eastwood Fire Station in Nottingham Road was due to commence in 2022/23.

However, feasibility work for this project needs to start in the later part of 2021/22 to enable work to start in 2022/23.

The project to replace Eastwood Fire Station has been brought forward

Based on Nottingham Road, Eastwood Fire Station is part of the Service's South Group.

The station provides fire cover to Eastwood and the surrounding areas and is staffed by on-call staff only, who carry pagers with them and respond, whenever required.

The meeting also looked at the new joint headquarters of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which is under construction and set to be shared with Nottinghamshire Police at Sherwood Lodge.

The fire service said the project is “progressing well” but electrical and mechanical elements of the build may lead to some additional costs and a programme extension.

Options for the disposal of the current fire headquarters at Bestwood Lodge are being explored.

A new fire station in Worksop was also mentioned. The design for the new station and the tendering process is complete.

Additional costs have been identified mainly due to the need of renewable energy devices (Air Source Heat Pump) and self-generated electrical power. The site also requires piled foundations.

The three-year budget was set at £3.8m. The tender has been awarded and costs are expected to be nearer £3.9m, which is over budget by £239,000.

The fire service said the project will be monitored closely to try to bring it back on budget.

If this is not possible, it may be necessary to re-allocate underspends from elsewhere in the capital programme to fund the increased expenditure.