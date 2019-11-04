Police appeal to find missing 15 year old girl from Notts

Officers are concerned for a 15-year-old girl's safety after she was reported missing at 10.30pm on November 3.

Kyra Khan is described as white, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes with a tattoo of a rose on her left wrist and is wearing black and white Van trainers, army print green trousers, black vest top, black coat with a black handbag.

She was reported missing from the Whitemoor area.

If you have seen her or have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 945 of 3 November 2019.