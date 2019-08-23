Police concerned for missing Bulwell woman's safety

Officers are concerned for a 49-year-old woman's safety after she was reported missing.

Victoria Bone was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 3pm on Thursday August 22.

Victoria Bone, 49

Victoria is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a heavy build.

She is described as having short, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black faded jeans, dark long sleeve top and trainers.

Victoria has links to Broxtowe and West Bridgeford.

If you have seen Victoria or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 540 of 22 August 2019.