Police hunt man in connection with arson attack at Brinsley hairdressers

Officers investigating an arson in Brinsley are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident happened at Snipits hairdressers in Church Lane during the early hours of Friday March 15.

A man was seen outside the shop just before 3am before he ran off along Church Lane towards St James' Church.

No-one was injured but the property was extensively damaged.

Detective constable Fiona McVey said: "We're appealing for anyone who has any information regarding a man wearing a camouflage-style coat who we believe was carrying the plastic container shown in the image.

Police want to speak to a man in connection with the incident who was wearing a camouflage-style jacket and who officersbelieve was carrying a plastic container (as pictured) and a spray bottle. (Picture - Notts Police)

"Our enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information we'd urge them to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 73 of 15 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Incident Number:

000073-15032019