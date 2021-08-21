Police hunt motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Broxtowe Country Park leaves man unconscious

The victim was walking along a footpath in the park when two bikes came hurtling up behind him at around 3.30pm on July 5.

One of the bikes hit him and the impact caused him to fall back into a ditch where he briefly lost consciousness.

The riders did not stop and it was left to a passer-by to call an ambulance.

X-rays revealed the man suffered a broken hand which required a three-hour operation. He also suffered deep gashes and bruising to his legs.

PC Charlie Flatters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Off road motorbikes driven in public places is a growing issue for residents in the Broxtowe area.

“On this occasion a pedestrian has been left with injuries following a hit and run, which is totally unacceptable.”