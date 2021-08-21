Police hunt motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Broxtowe Country Park leaves man unconscious

Police are hunting an off-road motorcyclist after a man was knocked down in Broxtowe Country Park.

The victim was walking along a footpath in the park when two bikes came hurtling up behind him at around 3.30pm on July 5.

One of the bikes hit him and the impact caused him to fall back into a ditch where he briefly lost consciousness.

Can you help police with their investigation?

The riders did not stop and it was left to a passer-by to call an ambulance.

X-rays revealed the man suffered a broken hand which required a three-hour operation. He also suffered deep gashes and bruising to his legs.

PC Charlie Flatters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Off road motorbikes driven in public places is a growing issue for residents in the Broxtowe area.

“On this occasion a pedestrian has been left with injuries following a hit and run, which is totally unacceptable.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 556 of July 5.

