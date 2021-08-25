Police out with speed guns in Eastwood as part of dangerous driving crackdown

Local beat team officers from Eastwood Police Station are taking part in a national speed operation in a bid to catch dangerous drivers in the area.

The team will be based at various locations across the town and surrounding areas over the coming weeks with speed guns and mobile cameras.

As part of the clampdown, officers are reminding drivers to always be mindful of children, cyclists and other road users.

A spokesperson said: “Safe and responsible road use is everyone’s responsibility.

“Speed limits are there for a reason.

“Slow down so we can reduce the likelihood of serious collisions from happening in our communities.