Police out with speed guns in Eastwood as part of dangerous driving crackdown
Road users are being warned that police officers will be out and about with hand-held speed guns in the Eastwood area to crack down on reckless driving over the next few weeks.
Local beat team officers from Eastwood Police Station are taking part in a national speed operation in a bid to catch dangerous drivers in the area.
The team will be based at various locations across the town and surrounding areas over the coming weeks with speed guns and mobile cameras.
As part of the clampdown, officers are reminding drivers to always be mindful of children, cyclists and other road users.
A spokesperson said: “Safe and responsible road use is everyone’s responsibility.
“Speed limits are there for a reason.
“Slow down so we can reduce the likelihood of serious collisions from happening in our communities.
“And if you don’t want a speeding ticket, a fine and/or points on your licence, then please stick to the limits."