Police patrols in Notts stepped up after more catalytic converter thefts

Nottinghamshire Police have stepped up patrols after the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Another theft was reported from a vehicle on Birkin Avenue, Hyson Green, just after 12.45am today, November 28.

Do you recognise these men?

It’s believed the offenders parked up next to the victim’s car in a white Mercedes van before removing the catalytic converter and then making off in the Mercedes.

This incident follows a Nottinghamshire Police CCTV appeal, after a spate of catalytic converter thefts from city car parks.

Police now want to speak to the three men pictured in the footage in connection with reports of seven thefts from park and ride sites which happened between 11am and 4.15pm on Monday.

Four of the thefts were at Toton Lane, two at Phoenix Park and one at The Forest.

Catalytic converters, which convert vehicle exhaust emissions into less toxic gasses, are targeted because they contain high value metals.

Inspector Riz Khan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We’ve stepped up patrols following these thefts and we’re pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as we continue with our investigations.

"I want to reassure people that our officers are working hard to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We’re currently treating these thefts as linked as we believe the same offending vehicle – a white Mercedes van as pictured – was used by the offenders.

"If you recognise any of these men or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 422.