Police searching for missing 16-year-old with links to Eastwood

Have you seen Leon?

Police are concerned for the safety of Leon Lowe from Derby, who is understood to have links to the Eastwood area.

It is believed he may be trying to make his way there.

Leon was last seen in the Radbourne Street area of Derby at around 6.50pm on Monday.

The teenager, who is 5ft 8in, was last seen wearing a grey/blue formal shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.