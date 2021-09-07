Police searching for missing 16-year-old with links to Eastwood
Officers are searching for a 16-year-old boy with links to Eastwood who has gone missing.
Police are concerned for the safety of Leon Lowe from Derby, who is understood to have links to the Eastwood area.
It is believed he may be trying to make his way there.
Leon was last seen in the Radbourne Street area of Derby at around 6.50pm on Monday.
The teenager, who is 5ft 8in, was last seen wearing a grey/blue formal shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, citing the reference number 1132-060921 or completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.