Police send warning to anti-social bikers in Broxtowe area

Officers visited the Broxtowe area on Thursday in response to concerns about noisy and potentially dangerous riders.

PCSO Paula Hipkiss, of the Broxtowe Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve been made aware of a few recent incidents where people have been riding off-road bikes in a dangerous and anti-social manner.

“This exercise was about providing some reassurance to residents that we do take this issue seriously and that we do have the capability to take direct action if riders are seen to be committing offences.

Nottinghamshire Police officers visited Broxtowe in response to concerns about noisy and potentially dangerous riders.

“While we didn’t have reason to stop and seize any bikes on the day, we did have conversations with many local people who we hope will be reassured by our presence.