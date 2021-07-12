Police thank football fans in Nottinghamshire after Euro final saw very few arrests

England’s dreams of a second major tournament win in 55 years were dashed as Gareth Southgate’s men lost the final on penalties to Italy.

As with all previous fixtures in the competition, there were little to no issues with fan behaviour pre or post-match and police have praised the majority of fans for conducting themselves well.

After the match, supporters spilled out into the streets in the city centre, with a large crowd gathering in Old Market Square, but staying for less time than after previous matches.

Police have praised football fans for their good behaviour during the Euros. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

While the majority of people behaved responsibly, there were three arrests for drunk and disorderly behaviour and two arrests were made for criminal damage after TVs were damaged at bars in the city.

Two further arrests were made in Newark, also for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Assistant chief constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Throughout Euro 2020, football fans in Nottinghamshire have conducted themselves very well.

“England’s loss was painful for all of us but despite this disappointment the majority of people behaved themselves.

"The bad weather dampened the mood further and by 1am, the city was pretty much empty.

“There were a small number of arrests after the match across the city and county for drunk and disorderly behaviour but there were no major issues or incidents as a result of the football.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support and compliance throughout Euro 2020.“

There were two further arrests in connection with domestic incidents in the city and ACC Cooper has reminded victims that they are not alone.

He said: “We would urge anyone who is affected by domestic abuse or domestic violence to get in touch with the police or a support service.

“Using violence to take out anger and frustration as a result of a football match is abhorrent and shameful.

“For many people, calling the police is a massive step and we understand this, however, if you are a victim of domestic abuse or know someone who is, there is help and support out there.