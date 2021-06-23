£50,000 boost for Eastwood domestic abuse charity

Pictured from left: PCC Caroline Henry, Broxtowe Women's Project CEO Colette Byrne and Eastwood MP Lee Anderson outside Eastwood Library.

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) was presented with the money by PayPlan, to enhance and develop the work it does to help women recover from abuse and go on to lead fulfilling lives.

BWP partnership officer Chris Harris said: “Control of money and finances can form a huge part of domestic abuse.

“Helping women regain control of their finances can be a significant step to recovery.

“We work closely with PayPlan to give women the advice and support they need to regain their financial independence, and have been proud to help PayPlan develop training for their specialised vulnerable client team.”

Rachel Riggs, chairman of BWP, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to PayPlan for the generous donation to our charity.

“This is the largest single donation that BWP has ever received, and it feels particularly significant that it’s happened in our 20th birthday year.

“We feel truly honoured and overwhelmed by PayPlan’s generosity.

“It will enable us to move forward with confidence and make ambitious plans to develop the support we can give to women and families in the future.”

The charity also recently received £10,000 in funding from the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Uplift Funding.