Pub bans customers wearing 'jobby catcher' tracksuit bottoms and shoes with no socks

A pub has banned ‘jobby catcher’ grey tracksuits and shoes with no socks - and defended accusation of snobbishness.

The Dreadnought boozer in Leith, Edinburgh, describes itself as ‘old skool’ and ‘a pub that knows how to party’.

The pub has introduced a dress code.

But the trendy pub has raised eyebrows by putting a sign in the window - telling men they will not be allowed in if they are dressed head-to-toe in grey marl trackies, or wearing shoes with no socks. The pub is also considering a ban on flip-flops.

A sign, reading ‘gentlemen’s dress code’ depicted a man dressed in a grey tight-fitting tracksuit cuffed at the ankles and trainers, described as ‘jobby catchers’.

Another image showed a man wearing a leather jacket and turned-up jeans, with bare ankles and smart shoes - circled in red to draw attention to the fashion faux pas.

The move was welcomed by some people - who called for the ban to be extended to other items of clothing.

Gary Saddler said: “Their pub. Their rules. And I agree with them. I'd add baseball caps and beanies to the list.”

Jenny Mitchell said: “Anything that encourages our younger menfolk to dress better should be applauded.”

A post on the pub’s Facebook page defended accusations of ‘snobbishness’.

It said: “We were accused of snobbishness last time but, frankly, they just make the place look scruffy.

“We do our best to keep the place looking reasonably smart and, if the first you see when you walk in is a group of lads wearing matching grey marl jobby catchers, we may as well have installed a beaten up bus shelter in the corner and invited folk to take a slash against it.

“Just to prove our sartorial prejudices cross all boundaries, we’re also taking a stand against this horrendous current trend of half mast jeans, bare ankles and shoes.”

Mairi Beaver, who runs the popular fashion and lifestyle blog This Girl Can, said: “Whilst I applaud anyone who advocates that ‘jobby catchers’ shouldn't be worn anywhere other than the gym, suggesting that a cheeky turn up is not welcome in the hipster-heartland of Leith is a bit risque.”