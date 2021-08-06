Recycle your used face masks in Kimberley and Giltbrook stores

The in-store scheme at Wilkos, which allows shoppers to drop off single-use face masks so that they can be recycled, will now be in place until the end of September 2021.

This extension follows an initial three-month pilot and will see the service remain in place at the original 150 participating stores, which includes the ones in Kimberley and Giltbrook.

Wilko estimates that a huge 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme – equating to a giant 966kg of single use plastic.

Wilkos stores in Kimberley and Giltbrook are part of the mask recycling scheme.

The Covid-19 crisis has seen a huge increase in the use of disposable face masks.

While the government has encouraged people to dispose of face masks via general waste bins, there has been an ever-increasing volume of PPE being discarded in public spaces – meaning there are often greater levels of litter nationwide in areas such as parks, beaches and high streets, impacting the life and leisure time of local communities, endangering wildlife and ultimately harming the health of the planet.

Jerome Saint Marc, CEO at Wilko, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.

“We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities, our partners are helping to recycle the waste and that we’re able to bring it all together in our stores.

“It’s a little win that truly makes a world of difference.”

Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating Wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single-use face masks into the special collection bin.

Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked, who together with Metrisk Ltd, Scan2Recycle are partnering with Wilko in the scheme – which was the first of its kind on the UK high street.