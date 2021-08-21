Redrow calls for Nottinghamshire gamers to design its houses

Whether it’s Minecraft, The Sims, Roblox or even Animal Crossing, Redrow, currently building at Wellington Place, Newton Garden village, is calling for gamers across Nottinghamshire to digitally recreate one of its homes or developments in a bid to discover the talented designers of the future.

Open to gamers of all ages, there are three categories to enter, with prizes including children’s art vouchers, an MSI curved gaming monitor, Razer Streamer and a broadcast bundle, as well as the chance to secure a work placement with the Redrow East Midlands team.

Not wanting the big kids to miss out either, there is also a category for adults to showcase their creative abilities too.

A Sims recreation of The Shaftesbury.

Digital builders from across Nottinghamshire can apply by visiting the competition page at www.redrow.co.uk/recreateredrow and emailing an image or video of their design to the relevant age category* before Friday, August 27, 2021. Gamers can also enter by sharing their designs on social media tagging @Redrow on Twitter, @Redrowhomes on Instagram or commenting on the Facebook competition post along with #RecreateRedrow.

Each entry will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges, including YouTube gaming star, Clare Siobhan, as well as group customer and marketing director Matt Grayson, group master planning director, Kevin Parker, group design and technical director, Stuart Norton, and head of talent Anna Milne.

Ryan O’Sullivan, sales director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “As a builder committed to giving people a better way to live, our homes and communities are well-known for the distinctive character and quality they offer our customers.

“Here at Redrow, we understand that our business is only as good as its people. We value those that make us a success, and are committed to nurturing the next generation of talent.

The finished version of The Shaftesbury.

“Gaming is a hobby that can sometimes get a bad reputation, yet we know that there are so many talented people out there with exceptional digital ability and a fantastic eye for detail, two skills that are really important in housebuilding. We recognise that this talent can, and should be nurtured and championed, which is why we’re keen to encourage gamers to channel this interest positively, and consider a career in the construction industry.

“From architecture, to bringing visions to life through bricklaying, there really is a career for everyone at Redrow.

Those looking to enter can get inspiration by visiting Redrow East Midland’s latest development in Nottinghamshire, Wellington Place, at Newton Garden village.

Find out more by going to redrow.co.uk/developments/newton-garden-village

* Competition categories include: primary school (aged 4-11), secondary (aged 12-16) and open 16 (aged 16 and over).

