Residents agree on ideas for Kimberley town centre in £20million funding bid

Kimberley town centre is set for a £20million revamp.

Working closely with the Broxtowe Borough Council and members of the local business community, Kimberley Town Council is now working on an official bid for the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Leaflets detailing information and ideas have been sent out to every house in the town, asking for residents’ opinions on how the money should best be spent, with a number of proposals to consider.

The results that have been compiled so far reveal the three most popular proposals are as follows:

The Victorianisation of Main Street and James Street, combining the purchase of the chemist and charity shop unit to provide a covered area, opening the precinct to the Main Street shopping road with a rentable open market area.

Town councillor Stewart Bain said: “This would enhance the whole of Main Street, where vintage covered walkways and upgrades to areas like the toilets, derelict Fleuraines shop and the landslip area will create a pleasing shopping experience.”

The second most popular idea is to develop the existing cricket ground into a central park with pond and a multi-functional community hub.

Coun Bain added: “This will perhaps have business start-up facilities, conference and function rooms, a focus for youth activities and possibly a medical centre.

“In order to achieve this, an alternative location for the cricket club is proposed, with clubhouse and function facilities, ideally at Swingate, therefore keeping the club in Kimberley and simultaneously stimulating the Swingate backwater area.

“Although this option is popular, I feel it may be too divisive and cause more problems than it will solve. However, I have every confidence in the group’s ability to put together a bid that will best suit the people of Kimberley.”

The third popular idea is to improve cycle and pedestrian routes within Kimberley, towards Nottingham and the Bennerley Viaduct.

Coun Bain said: “We are aware that not everyone has had an equal opportunity to give their views as yet, due to late delivery of leaflets.

“So we will continue to look at any other results from the survey that come in during the next couple of weeks and if that warrants an alteration of our approach, we will take that on board.