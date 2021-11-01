Residents concerned about noise and parking as 110 new homes set for approval in Eastwood

Broxtowe Borough Council will vote on the plans for the former Lynncroft Primary School site on Garden Road during next week’s planning meeting on November 3.

23 people objected to plans for the two and three-bedroom homes, citing the loss of green space and a ‘serious flooding risk’.

Concerns were also raised over parking, noise and a loss of privacy at the site, which currently lies vacant after school buildings were demolished.

The new homes would be built on the former Lynncroft Primary School site.

Earlier this year, the leader of the borough council, Councillor Milan Radulovic, said he was concerned about access proposed off nearby street Lynncroft, which he said was a "very narrow residential street".

He said access to the development should be off the Nottingham Road, which he said was "much more able to cope with the flow of traffic".

A separate application seeks to build 60 assisted living apartments on the same site, which has been allocated for housing in the authority’s local plan.

The homes would be accessed by the same “narrow” road used by the former school, which residents claimed was ‘”inadequate”.

The application stated that new residents would be encouraged to use sustainable modes of transport and would be given a three-month bus ticket or a discount on cycling equipment.

The applicant added that an area of mature trees next to the site known as The Canyons would not be impacted and existing green space next to the homes would be retained.

Nottinghamshire County Council requested £436,518 to accommodate extra school places in the area and the Clinical Commissioning Group requested £59,606 towards local healthcare facilities.

A council document said: “The benefits of the proposal are that it would provide housing in a sustainable location close to the town centre and associated facilities, and on a site allocated in the Part 2 Local Plan for housing development.

“The playing fields and areas to the boundaries of the site provide opportunities for biodiversity to flourish.

“There would be a loss of playing fields but this is outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.