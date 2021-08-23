Residents report ‘drug deals and rowdy behaviour’ behind high wall in Kimberley street

For a number of years now, residents of Ruislip Close have reported incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug taking and dealing behind a high wall on the street.

Councillor Phillip Owen, county councillor for Kimberley and Nuthall, visited the area earlier this month to discuss the problem.

He said: “I was called in a few weeks ago by residents, who said there had been ongoing problems taking place in the car park behind what is a fairly high wall.

Residents have complained about anti-social behaviour taking place behind the wall.

“They were making allegations of anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing. And going into the car park, I could see that it made a pretty safe area for that sort of thing to be going on.

“They also reported rowdy behaviour from teenagers – which you don’t want in a community that consists mainly of elderly residents who are entitled to their peace and quiet.”

The wall is built around a communal car park for residents but a long-standing dispute has been going on as to who owns the land.

Coun Owen added: “Finally the county council has admitted it comes under their jurisdiction, so now something can finally be done.

“We’re going to price up the cost of reducing the height of the wall. It’s not something that will get done overnight and it’s a case of weighing up the benefits against the costs.

“But nevertheless, I think residents do need some reassurance that as much is being done as possible. We’re moving things along as quickly as we can.”

The councillor is convinced that reducing the size of the wall is a ‘worthwhile solution’.

“People dealing drugs don’t like to be visible, they like to hide away,” he said.

"The only thing is that it might just mean the problem is moved elsewhere.

“But it would solve the residents’ immediate concerns in that area and we always have to get on top of it wherever a problem arises.”

In the meantime, the councillor is urging teenagers to find more suitable places to socialise.

He said: “There are recreational facilities available in Kimberley for young people. I know it’s been difficult for the past 18 months but there is a very effective youth club that operates out of Kimberley Leisure Centre.

“Teenagers can go there and engage in appropriate activity rather than cause annoyance to people on Ruislip Close.”

Gary Wood, head of highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, confirmed that the issue is being looked into.

He said: “We are aware of concerns raised by residents relating to anti-social behaviour at Ruislip Close in Kimberley.