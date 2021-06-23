Retiring volunteers thanked for years of service to Eastwood community

Judy Brown is retiring after 12 years as a volunteer in Eastwood.

John and Rita Restorick have been stalwart volunteers with Age Concern Eastwood for ten years.

The service offers a place for over-60s to meet new friends and enjoy a hearty meal up to four times a week.

John gave his time as a volunteer driver, picking up elderly residents and driving them to the Colin Dyson Centre, while Rita served and waited on visitors in the main hall.

The pair were invited to a special lunch earlier this month, where chairman Margaret Handley thanked them with flowers and presented them both with certificates of appreciation.

Rita has agreed to return to the centre to help out at holiday times.

Trustee Josie Marsters thanked Judy for all her hard work.

She said: “Judy has been very popular with our members and will be missed. I want to thank her for all her support over the years.

“She wants to keep in touch and will be invited on trips and events. I hope she enjoys her travels.

“Our volunteers are an intrinsic part of the charity as without them we couldn’t operate.”