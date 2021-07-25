RNLI and Coastguard issue summer holiday safety warning to Notts families

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the coastguard if you get into difficulties at the beach.

Of those lives saved, 64 per cent (35) were aged 12 or under, while RNLI lifeguards also came to the aid of another 12,344 under-18s between June and September 2020.

With school children in England breaking up and joining those from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland already on their summer holidays, the RNLI and Coastguard are reminding Nottinghamshire families to be aware of the risks, and have launched a new animated TV advert to help young children understand how to stay safe at the coast.

RNLI water safety lead Nick Ayers spoke of the lives saved last summer: “All of these people did the right thing by choosing to visit a lifeguarded beach and because of that, RNLI lifeguards were able to use their skills and training to safely rescue those in danger. If you find yourself in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The RNLI sees a big increase in the number of incidents in the sea involving children and teenagers during the school summer holidays and urge everyone – but families in particular – to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency.

Nick Ayers outlines the RNLI’s main safety advice: "Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

“Children should be supervised at all times and people of all ages should avoid swimming alone.

“We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.”

The key summer safety advice is:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard, said the coastal emergency services have already seen an increase in 999 calls this summer and expect to be even busier during the school holidays.

“We want everyone to enjoy the summer around our coasts and take home only happy memories. The sea can be dangerous, so we’d ask everyone to help the emergency services by taking safety seriously.”

For further information on the beach safety campaign visit: RNLI.org/BeachUK2021

Young people can learn more about staying safe at the beach this summer by visiting: https://rnli.org/youth-education

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found at rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.