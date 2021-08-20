Road closed after huge water pipe bursts in Greasley

Vehicles have been turned away all day due to the amount of water on the road.

The incident was reported this morning and pictures on social media from local residents showed a high jet of water above Church Road.

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: “We have had one of our larger water mains burst in the Greasley area, which has resulted in us having to close the road.

“We’re still working hard to get the burst water pipe under control and complete repair work on it.

“The burst has not resulted in any of our customers having their water supplies interrupted and the team are on site looking at the best way to move water around the network to maintain this while we undertake the repair.

“Everyone in the NG15 and NG16 areas should still see water, but if you notice your pressure dip, this is likely to be the cause.

“Our team are on the ground at the site of the burst and are keeping local residents updated.”