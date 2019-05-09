RSPCA appeal after three tiny kittens are dumped at side of Nottinghamshire road

The RSPCA is appealing for help to trace the person responsible for dumping three kittens at the side of a road in Nottinghamshire.

A member of the public came across a red Aldi shopping bag left dumped outside Lyn Gilzean Court on St Ann's Well Road, Nottingham, at about 7.30pm on Monday May 1.

The kittens are being cared for by RSPCA staff until they are old enough to be re-homed

They heard noises coming from the bag so looked inside and found a shoebox containing a black and white male kitten and two tortoiseshell female kittens believed to be about three weeks old.

RSPCA Inspector Dave McAdam, who is investigating the incident, is appealing for anyone with information about who dumped the kittens to get in touch.

He said: "These kittens are tiny and so vulnerable, it is disgusting that someone callously just dumped them like pieces of rubbish.

“It was lucky they were found when they were or obviously they could have easily died.

The kittens are believed to be about three weeks old

“There is never an excuse to dump an animal when there is help available through charities such as the RSPCA.”

The kittens have been taken to the Radcliffe RSPCA branch where they will be cared for until they are old enough to be re-homed.

Inspector McAdam will be reviewing CCTV in the area and is appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to call the RSPCA appeals lines on 0300 123 8018.