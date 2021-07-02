RSPCA celebrates landmark achievement in fight against animal cruelty

The RSPCA has been celebrating as the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill comes into effect.

After years of campaigning, the RSPCA - the principal investigator of animal neglect, cruelty and serious organised animal crime in England and Wales - is celebrating this ‘milestone’.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood explained: “This is a landmark day for animals and animal welfare in England and Wales. For almost 200 years, the RSPCA has been investigating animal cruelty and rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals.

“While we’ve seen vast changes in the way we keep animals during that time, as well as huge advances in legislation to better protect animal welfare, our sentences for animal abusers have long been letting our animals down.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that we’ve now reached this milestone moment and that courts will now have more flexibility to hand out sentences that better reflect the severity of the crimes they are dealing with and we hope the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act will act as a greater deterrent and help us cancel out cruelty once and for all.”

The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act 2021 increases the maximum sentencing under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 from six months to five years for cruelty and fighting offences.

“The reform is long overdue,” Chris added. “For years, those responsible for the most horrific, violent and unimaginable cruelty to animals have been punished with just a few short months in prison, less than they might get for fly tipping.

“In recent weeks our officers have been called out to investigate shocking cases, for example dogs who have been beaten to death and dumped on the side of the road like rubbish, horses left with hooves so overgrown they can’t walk, and pets who have starved to death in filthy conditions.”

“This is a landmark day for animals and animal welfare in England and Wales", says RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood.

“At least going forward our courts will be able to hand out sentences in animal cruelty cases that truly reflect the severity of the crimes.

“I’d like to thank all of the politicians who supported this Bill and I’d also like to congratulate everyone - from members of the public to organisations involved in the campaign - on this victory; it belongs to us all and shows what can be achieved when we all work together.”

In 2017, the UK Government pledged to reform the maximum sentence for those prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act, receiving support from cross-party politicians. This bill was brought forward by MP Chris Loder as a Private Members’ Bill in June 2019.

Over the last three years, the RSPCA has secured 3,753 convictions in the courts in England and Wales and 156 individuals received immediate prison terms.

In the past three years over 130 offenders successfully prosecuted by the RSPCA received prison sentences of six weeks or more for cruelty offences and, in some cases, magistrates specifically stated they would have received longer prison sentences if they had been available.