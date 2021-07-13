RSPCA reminds owners to think of their dogs as Freedom Day approaches

The UK Government has announced that all Covid lockdown rules will be lifted in England and the work-from-home order will end on Monday, July 19, dubbed Freedom Day.

Many workers are expected to return to the office but the RSPCA is urging Nottinghamshire dog owners to make a plan to help their pets cope with the change in routine.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA pet welfare expert, said: “The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) released its annual pet population data earlier this year, revealing that 3.2 million households in the UK have taken on a new pet during the pandemic.

The RSPCA is asking dog owners not to leave their pets alone for too long after Freedom Day.

“There are now an estimated 12million dogs across the UK and, sadly, research suggests that around eight-in-ten dogs can struggle to cope when left alone.

“When we pop out to the shops or head out to work, our dogs can become very anxious or worried. Some dogs can struggle with nothing to do or be frightened by loud noises outside.

“It’s really important that we help them learn to cope with being left at home and gradually teach them to be alone in a positive way”.

The charity is urging owners to make a plan now before you head back into the office:

Speak to your employer: is there a way of splitting your time between home and the office to reduce the amount of time your dog is home alone?

Dog-friendly office: could you take your dog into work with you?

Friends and family: do you have a friend, relative or neighbour who could pop in to spend time with your pooch while you’re out?

Employ a professional; think about hiring a professional dog walker (remember to use our Dog Walking Guidelines to find a good dog walker) to take your pet out.

Doggy day care: enrol your pooch into doggy day care while you’re at work.

Dr Gaines added: “Behavioural problems are one of the key reasons why dogs are relinquished to rescue centres and we’re already starting to see ‘pandemic puppies’ coming into our care”.

Find out more about #DogKind online at www.rspca.org.uk/dogkind

