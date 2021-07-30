Scooter riders set for epic journey from Eastwood to Orkney Isles in aid of veterans

The riders are travelling from Eastwood to the Orkney Isles and back.

The group of seven friends, who are all members of the Sun Inn Scooter Club, are planning to ride from Eastwood town centre all the way to the Orkney Isles in Scotland and back on an epic 14-day expedition.

Their journey will see them ride up the east coast and back down the west coast with nine stops along the way.

The dedicated riders are hoping to raise a total of £1,348 to correspond with the amount of miles travelled during their journey.

Details of the scooter ride.

All of the funds raised will be then handed to the Eastwood branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), which provides support to those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Scooter rider Kathryn Shrubb, who will be taking part in the fundraising expedition, said: “Each year the club members vote for which charity to raise funds for.

“The RBL was chosen in 2020 but due to the pandemic restrictions we have carried this into 2021 because we couldn’t raise as much as we liked last year.

“The charity runs its monthly meetings in the Sun Inn and we’re trying to raise awareness for our veterans locally in the Eastwood district.

"Raising awareness of their welfare is particularly important.”

All of the riders will be carrying their luggage on board and paying for their own accommodation to ensure that all money raised goes directly to the Royal British Legion.

"One of the hotel owners even offered us a discount but we put the money straight back into the fundraising pot,” Kathryn added.

The adventure is set to be an unforgettable one, with lots of extra surprises planned along the way.

Kathryn revealed: “While we’re in Orkney, my husband and myself are having a Viking handfasting blessing ceremony.

“So we’ve got a lot planned as part of the journey.

"We’ll also have video cameras on our helmets so we can capture some of the beautiful scenery.”

The riders will leave from the cenotaph in the town tomorrow (Saturday, July 31) at 9am.

Kathryn added: “If you have a scooter or motorbike, you’re welcome to come ride part of the journey with us.

“Dave and Kathryn from the Dog and Parrot also do a lot of work for our veterans and have given us a lot of support. Dave will also be joining us on the first leg of the journey.

“Our first stop will be Embleton NE66 3EX and we are there for two nights. We will continue to post our route and pictures on our Facebook pages.”

The group has raised £1,053 so far and is calling on the local community to help them hit their target.

“Even a donation of a £1 will help us make our target and help our veterans,” Kathryn added.

The riders are due to return back to Eastwood on August 14.