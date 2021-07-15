Search launched for new recruits to PCC’s custody welfare scheme

Urging people to come forward to find out more, Commissioner Henry said: "Independent Custody Visitors are extraordinary, dedicated people who do an important job. I cannot thank them enough for the time they give to their roles.

“ICVs not only preserve the rights and welfare of detainees, they provide a protection mechanism for the custody officers. If a complaint has been made we can help discover if it is a genuine complaint or not, saving time and stress for all concerned.

“We are hoping to see applications from people with a wide variety of backgrounds, so please, give it some thought. If you are interested, please come along to our information event, to be held virtually via teams, on Tuesday, July 20, at 6pm."

Commissioner Henry and Chief Constable Craig Guildford outside the new custody suite.

Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) make a valuable contribution to policing by providing an independent scrutiny mechanism for both the prisoner and the custody officers.

ICVs are part of a whole army of policing volunteers who donate their time willingly to help deliver a better service to the public.

Nottinghamshire s scheme is part of a national initiative which aims to improve national custody monitoring procedures in the future to further protect the wellbeing and safety of detainees.

The ICV programme is part of the statutory duties of Police and Crime Commissioners who have responsibility for holding their police force to account and upholding policing standards.

Volunteers do not need any prior experience as full training will be provided but the scheme is keen to recruit members from a range of ages, backgrounds and experiences to accurately represent the local community.

Following a visit, the ICVs record the outcomes of their inspection. Any negative feedback is quickly reported to the commissioner to enable her to address it with the force for resolution.

Commissioner Henry continued: “Our communities are full of successful and driven people who want to make a difference to the lives of others - this is the perfect opportunity!

“It is a very exciting time to join Nottinghamshire's ICV scheme with our role in a national pilot. I'm looking forward to welcoming new faces to the team."

ICVs undertake an average of two visits per month at different times of the week, day and night, and are expected to have immediate access to the custody suite unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The closing date for applications is Saturday, July 31.

Full details and application packs are available on the website www.nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk.

