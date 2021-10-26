Selston care home staff 'immensely proud' after being shortlisted for top national award

Wren Hall manager Anita Astle said she is 'immensely proud'.

Wren Hall Nursing Home, on Nottingham Road, has been officially confirmed as a finalist in the ‘Nursing in Social Care’ category after it evidenced to judges that effective care for individual people was central to its work.

The home was also recognised for demonstrating involvement with other professionals across health and social care and strong leadership to drive clinical improvement.

The specialist dementia care nursing home, which scooped the ‘Older People’s Award’ at last year’s virtual Nursing Times Awards, will now come up against six others for the coveted accolade, with the overall winners being announced on Wednesday, October 27.

Wren Hall has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the prestigious Nursing Times Awards 2021.

Opened in 1989, Wren Hall has a team of 128 care professionals who are all dedicated to providing the highest quality of nursing care.

The home is divided into four areas that are specially adapted to the unique needs of those living with dementia, where they can enjoy a sense of independence alongside mental and physical stimulation in a safe environment.

The Nottinghamshire home is renowned for its implementation of The Butterfly Approach, which values emotional intelligence, domestic household living, and the core belief that everyone living with dementia has a unique story to tell.

Upon being shortlisted, Anita Astle MBE, who owns and runs Wren Hall, said: “Being recognised by such prestigious awards is testament to our outstanding team. Every day Team Wren Hall delivers exceptional person-centred relationship-focused care to our Wren Hall family.

“I am so immensely proud of everyone’s contribution and achievements."

Wren Hall also uses state-of-the-art, innovative dementia care technology that empowers its caregivers to digitally plan, record and monitor the care of residents in real-time.

Person Centred Software’s Mobile Care Monitoring system is used to reduce the time it would take to physically transcribe care notes on paper at the end of a shift, with the team at the Selston home being able to digitally record care interactions at the point of care.

Staff can also mitigate the risk of errors through using the icon-driven digital care management system.

In addition, the risk of losing information is eliminated as all data is recorded in one central portal, which can be viewed instantly by anyone with access.

Jonathan Papworth, co-founder and director at Person Centred Software, said: “We are delighted that Anita and her team are finalists at these prestigious industry awards and that all their hard work has been recognised.

“Team Wren Hall embraces innovation and digital technology at every opportunity to deliver quality improvement for those living at the home. Anita and her team are always keen to collaborate with others and share their successes.”

The Nursing Times Awards bring together the nursing community to shine a light on the brightest talent in the profession and recognise those who are making nursing innovative, patient-focused, and inclusive.