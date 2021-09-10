Selston councillor says access to a doctor is 'becoming impossible'

Councillor David Martin says we need to stop blaming Covid for poor access to health care.

Coun Martin, who is a county councillor in the Selston parish, made the comments at a meeting of the Health Scrutiny Committee at County Hall.

He said: “There are huge issues with doctors across districts like Ashfield and Mansfield – this is especially acute in places like Jacksdale, Selston and Underwood.

“People used to say they never see a police officer on patrol – now it appears many don’t see their doctors either.

“Doctors are becoming increasingly remote with four in ten residents not even seeing their doctors face to face anymore.

“This is not good for healthcare across North Nottinghamshire or our county.

“Residents are waiting longer for appointments than ever before and now it seems a significant amount of residents don’t see them at all.

“We have got to stop blaming Covid for poor access to health care.”

At the meeting, it was revealed that 26,906 residents in Nottinghamshire had to wait more a month for a GP appointment.