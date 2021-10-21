Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood to all display poppy lights for Remembrance Day commemorations

Lights will be placed on Nottingham Road in Selston, Main Road in Jacksdale and Alfreton Road in Underwood and will remain lit until the week after Remembrance Sunday.

The war memorial in Jacksdale will also be cleaned and restored in time for Remembrance Day as part of the council’s war memorial restoration project.

Coun Andy Gascoyne (Ash Ind), who represents Selston and is himself a veteran and the council’s armed forces champion, said: “We are very proud to have installed the poppy lights across the district as part of this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

Poppy lights will be displayed in Hucknall Market Place and the Badger Box in Annesley

"It is a lovely way for us to remember those that gave their lives.

“Our five year war memorial restoration programme continues with the restoration of Huthwaite, Titchfield Park and Jacksdale war memorials.